Techzine Perspective: The unexpected return of the VM at KubeCon EU

While Kubernetes remains the foundational technology, the conversation at Kubecon was dominated by something unexpected: virtual machines. The Broadcom acquisition of VMware has sparked significant discussion around VM replacements and how they can coexist with containers within a unified management plane.

Complete migration from VMs to containers is proving to be a complex and costly undertaking. VMware’s strong market position and “stickiness” mean its influence will persist for years. This has led to the emergence of alternative solutions, with vendors exploring multiple approaches: facilitating VM-to-container migration, enabling VMs to run directly on Kubernetes (using KubeVirt) and enterprise grade KVM alternatives.

Platform9, for example, offers a VMware clone using the open-source project “vJailbreak” for smoother migration. However, even Platform9 acknowledges slow adoption, with many companies opting to migrate only after their VMware contracts expire.

The conversation extended beyond the technical realm to address the geopolitical landscape of open source. Discussions with Linux Foundation head Jim Zemlin highlighted the increasing role of open source in navigating nationalism and the rise of China’s robust open-source ecosystem. Europe, in particular, faces a challenge. While initiatives like the EU’s public sector database (combining open-source assets from multiple countries) are underway, a more concerted effort is needed to foster a stronger, more integrated European open-source community.

Projects like NeoNephos and ECOFED are attempting to address this, but the competition from hyperscalers developing sovereign clouds remains a significant hurdle. Europe needs a strategic shift, moving beyond a global focus to leverage its internal resources and contributors. Maintaining open options, including exploring collaborations with China or the Middle East, is crucial.

The recent merger of the OpenInfra Foundation with the Linux Foundation is a significant development. While OpenStack’s complexity remains a challenge its future remains uncertain. Other projects under the Open Infra Foundation like Kata containers and Zool have more potential. The OpenStack’s future hinges on employee commitment and the ability to overcome its inherent complexity. While it saw a surge in interest following the Broadcom VMware acquisition, its long-term success is far from guaranteed.