OpenStack joins the Linux Foundation

The Open Infrastructure Foundation (OpenInfra Foundation), known for OpenStack, has announced it will join the Linux Foundation. This will create one of the largest non-profit organizations in the open-source field.

This move will unite two major open-source ecosystems, providing more opportunities for users and developers of various open-source solutions. According to both organizations, this collaboration is crucial given the rapid rise of AI technology, the evolution of data centers and geopolitical developments.

Both nonprofit organizations highlight the increasing demand for open-source solutions. By joining forces, they can collaborate more effectively on the development and implementation of new open-source technologies and reinforce the importance of open-source for businesses.

Integration of OpenStack with Linux and Kubernetes

Through this development, the well-known open-source cloud architecture OpenStack is now part of the Linux Foundation. OpenStack has gained popularity in recent years, especially since Broadcom acquired VMware, prompting customers to look for alternatives.

Other OpenInfra Foundation initiatives, such as the Kata Containers project for more secure containers, the software lifecycle management tool Airship, the CI/CD platform Zuul and the edge computing platform StarlingX, will also shift.

The integration puts OpenStack in the same league as the Linux Foundation’s flagships: the open-source operating system Linux and the container architecture Kubernetes. Other key open-source projects which will migrate are the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), PyTorch, the OpenSearch transferred from AWS last year and RISC-V.

Previous collaboration

Both open-source nonprofits have already collaborated on the Open Infrastructure Blueprint project. This project already combines the most important open source projects, Linux, OpenStack and Kubernetes.

This collaboration opens up new opportunities for critical enterprise and organizational workloads, providing solutions and tools that compete with commercial, often proprietary, tools for developing infrastructure requirements.

Although the OpenInfra Foundation now operates under the Linux Foundation, it retains its autonomy and continues to operate under its existing governance models.

