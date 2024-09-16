AWS donates OpenSearch to The Linux Foundation

AWS has transferred OpenSearch to The Linux Foundation. There it will get a new home in its own OpenSearch Software Foundation. As such, the software, developed in 2021 as a fork of ElasticSearch, is now part of the open-source community.

OpenSearch is a widely used search, analytics, and observability platform developed by AWS. That company hosted the software, though it leveraged input from thousands of contributors from the beginning. According to Nandini Ramani, AWS’ Vice President of Search and Cloud Operations, OpenSearch has been downloaded 700 million times since launch. The project currently has 200 contributors and is under the Apache license. Ramani made the announcement today at the Open Source Summit in Vienna.

AWS promises to remain committed to the further development of OpenSearch. Other parties that have embraced the project include SAP, Uber, Atlassian, and Canonical. The goal of adoption by The Linux Foundation is to further accelerate the adoption of OpenSearch across various mission-critical workloads and different industries from a ‘vendor-neutral’ environment, i.e., without one party putting its thumb too much on the scale.

The Linux Foundation’s support includes providing resources, certification, training, documentation, and facilitating collaboration between various parties involved.

‘Loyal community’

Within the Linux Foundation, the new Foundation is under the management of a technical steering committee. That body will be responsible for managing further development. “From the beginning, OpenSearch has brought together a fiercely loyal community of users, developers, and partners who recognized that for the project to truly thrive, it required open collaboration with contributions from a diverse set of stakeholders,” Ramani said.

“By transferring OpenSearch to the Linux Foundation, we are setting the project and its community up for its next stage of growth. With vendor-neutral governance that invites greater collaboration, along with programming and operational resources to further nurture the community, we look forward to working collaboratively with this new foundation to ensure everyone can continue to benefit from OpenSearch.”

