Atlassian shares up 20% after top performance in quarter

Atlassian had another strong quarter. It exceeded all expectations, sending the shares up more than 20 percent in value before the market re-opened on Wall Street.

Atlassian achieved a revenue of $96 cents per share, much higher than the 73 cents expected by the company itself and still much better than the 62 cents analysts had predicted. Compared to the same quarter a year before, Q4 2024 accounted for 21 percent more revenue: $1.286 billion.

Confluence and Jira in full development

The Australian company is tinkering significantly with its own offerings, which are particularly catching on in the cloud. Atlassian is also particularly popular in Europe, where 120,000 of its 300,000 come from. How the solutions Confluence and Jira are converging, we already highlighted in detail when we visited Atlassian Team Europe in October:

In addition, Atlassian has expanded its partnership with AWS and signed on for several years. The two parties will work together to create a “Cloud Center of Excellence,” which is intended to simplify enterprises’ migrations to the cloud and have them guided through partners.

Good results

“The Atlassian System of Work is resonating with enterprises all over the globe, as business leaders increasingly turn to the Atlassian platform to help teams across their organization collaborate on the opportunities and challenges they face,” said Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian’s CEO and co-Founder. “By infusing AI throughout our world-class cloud platform, we’re empowering all teams to accelerate collaboration and unlock organizational knowledge, further enabling them to unleash their full potential.”

