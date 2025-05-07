Arrow to offer Scale Computing’s VMware alternative globally

Scale Computing and Arrow Electronics have announced a new partnership. Arrow will now offer Scale’s virtualization platform worldwide. The deal enables Arrow to standardize on a VM alternative to VMware, both at the edge and within data centers.

A year and a half after Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware, there is still much to consider. Not only that, but decisions must be made regarding the chosen virtualization solution. Those who do not want to containerize will have to pay for the new VMware by Broadcom or switch to another solution. Scale Computing provides HyperCore (also known as SC///HyperCore) for this purpose. This is the platform that Arrow will now offer.

It is not surprising that Arrow Electronics has opted for a VMware alternative, if we are to believe Scale CEO Jeff Ready. Last year, he stated that Broadcom/VMware’s treatment of partners was “shocking” and not something his company intends to copy.

Alternative to traditional virtualization

US-based Scale Computing has experienced strong growth in recent years, largely driven by organizations looking for alternatives to VMware. Scale Computing’s solution simplifies infrastructure management with a simple UI and a promise of high uptime.

Scale Computing makes this more concrete by citing figures relating to SC//Hypercore. Users can experience up to 90 percent less downtime, a major advantage for business-critical workloads. In addition, the companies claim a 40 percent lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). This price tag is particularly motivating for departing VMware customers, as it is above all the change in pricing under Broadcom’s management that is causing organizations to look elsewhere en masse.

The Scale platform also promises flexibility for IT environments that make extensive use of edge computing. Scale Computing has introduced various pricing models in recent years to make its offering more accessible to a wide range of organizations, but the edge has been a priority since its inception.

Growing demand for alternatives

“Our relationship with Arrow demonstrates the power of collaboration to address the challenges facing businesses in today’s virtualization landscape,” said Scale CEO Ready. “Together, we help enterprises innovate faster, work smarter, and achieve more, regardless of where their applications are running.”

Scale Computing also recently announced a partnership with Veeam to bring enterprise data protection to the Scale Computing Platform. With its own Platform event coming up next week, we can expect more announcements.