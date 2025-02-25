Microsoft invests undisclosed amount in Veeam

The two parties have been finding each other more and more on a product level recently and are now intensifying ties further through a financial injection. They are going to see how they can further realize AI solutions for protecting and restoring data.

This is done through an equity investment. As far as is known, Insight Partners is Veeam’s largest shareholder. That investment company acquired Veeam in early 2020 for $5 billion. Late last year, it sold $2 billion worth of shares. Veeam is valued at $15 billion and wants to diversify into shareholders.

Microsoft previously invested in Rubrik, a competitor of Veeam. It also has its own solution, Microsoft 365 Backup, to protect businesses.

Improved security with AI

Looking at what the collaboration means at the technology level, the focus is on integrating Microsoft AI into Veeam’s data resilience platform. Microsoft’s AI technology, including machine learning, has been integrated into various solutions such as Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 and Veeam Data Cloud Vault.

Integrating Microsoft’s AI technology will enable Veeam to offer stronger threat detection and automated recovery. The platform will be able to detect suspicious activity before it escalates and identify vulnerabilities in backups. It will also be able to automate compliance and recovery reporting.

Built on Microsoft Azure, Veeam Data Cloud combines backup-as-a-service for Microsoft 365 and Azure with zero trust principles. The solution leverages Azure Blob Storage and runs in isolation from production environments, ensuring a secure backup environment with predictable costs and simplified management.