Germany asks Apple and Google to remove DeepSeek from app stores

The German regulator has asked Apple and Google to remove Chinese AI startup DeepSeek from their app stores. The request follows similar measures in other European countries and is driven by concerns about data security.

DeepSeek previously shocked the tech world by claiming to have developed an AI model that can compete with US rivals, such as ChatGPT creator OpenAI, at a significantly lower cost. However, the app is coming under increasing pressure due to data security issues.

Commissioner Meike Kamp announced on Friday that she had submitted a request to the two US tech companies. The reason: according to her, DeepSeek illegally transfers personal data from users to China. Apple and Google must now quickly assess whether they will block the app in Germany, although her office did not set a precise deadline.

The commissioner emphasizes that Chinese authorities have extensive access rights to personal data within the sphere of influence of Chinese companies. In May, Kamp already asked DeepSeek to comply with requirements for non-EU data transfers or to withdraw the app voluntarily. DeepSeek did not comply.

According to its own privacy policy, DeepSeek stores various types of personal data, such as requests to the AI program and uploaded files, on computers in China. “DeepSeek has not been able to provide my agency with convincing evidence that German users’ data is protected in China to a level equivalent to that in the European Union,” Kamp said.

European trend of restrictions

Italy blocked DeepSeek earlier this year due to a lack of information about the use of personal data. The Netherlands banned the app on government devices. Belgium has advised government officials not to use DeepSeek, with a spokesperson indicating that further analyses are ongoing.

In Spain, the consumer organization OCU requested in February that the data protection authority investigate possible threats from DeepSeek, but no ban was imposed. US lawmakers are preparing legislation that would prohibit executive agencies from using AI models from China.

