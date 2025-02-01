Dutch regulator warns of privacy risks DeepSeek, launches investigation

The Dutch data protection authority AP is expressing serious concerns about the privacy policies of Chinese tool DeepSeek. Fears that information is being funneled to China have prompted the watchdog to launch a broader investigation.

According to the AP, it is wise to ask yourself whether you want to share personal and other sensitive data with the application. Chairman Aleid Wolfsen, therefore, publicly warned about DeepSeek’s privacy policy and “about the way users’ personal data seems to be handled. “

The AP stressed that sharing personal data with companies outside the EU must meet strict privacy requirements. For example, there must be sufficient safeguards so that people can control their personal data and know what happens to it. “The question is whether DeepSeek and other Chinese companies comply with this,” Wolfsen explained in announcing the broader investigation.

Unlawful data transfer

A major concern is that users risk not only their own data but potentially that of others. The AP warns that uploading third-party data may result in that data ending up in China without the user’s knowledge or consent. This could have legal consequences for the user, as it could constitute an unlawful transfer.

According to the privacy watchdog, whether Chinese companies like DeepSeek meet European requirements is currently unclear. The AP is therefore in close contact with other European regulators about information exchange and possible follow-up steps. It was already announced on Friday that the Italian regulator is blocking DeepSeek due to privacy concerns.