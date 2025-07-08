SUSE aims to fast-track Europe onto sovereign solutions

SUSE has launched its Sovereign Premium Support service, targeting European organizations seeking enhanced control and resilience over their digital infrastructure. The new offering positions SUSE as a European alternative to American hyperscalers in the growing digital sovereignty market.

SUSE Sovereign Premium Support provides named EU-based Premium Support Engineers and Service Delivery Managers specifically for European customers. All customer support data remains stored on EU-located networks and servers, addressing key regulatory and compliance requirements.

The service includes enhanced data privacy protections through controlled access mechanisms and SUSE’s commitment to encrypting all data required for troubleshooting. This approach targets organizations with strict regulatory requirements, including defense, governmental, and law enforcement agencies across multiple continents.

Such privacy and security focused clients have existed for a long time. However, concerns about the reliance on American software and IT infrastructure has expanded the pool of potential sovereignty-conscious organization. SUSE has spotted them like most other relevant software companies, but it is uniquely well-positioned to benefit.

Growing demand drives sovereignty initiative

Stated explicitly, SUSE’s latest offering responds to escalating European demand for sovereign cloud solutions. According to IDC research cited by the company, over 80 percent of European organizations are either using sovereign cloud solutions or plan to implement them in 2025.

The new service represents what SUSE calls “a natural extension” of its three-decade commitment to open-source principles. CEO Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen emphasizes the company’s unique position, stating that their “deep European roots and global capabilities” enable them to deliver the control and resilience customers need over their data and operations.

European sovereignty gains momentum

The timing aligns with broader European efforts to reduce dependency on non-EU technology providers. Recent developments include the EU’s revised cybersecurity certification scheme, which has dropped some sovereignty requirements for US cloud providers while maintaining data location transparency rules. Competition is therefore coming from more than just one continent.

Meanwhile, European initiatives like the ECOFED project and the recent NeoNephos Foundation launch demonstrate growing momentum behind European digital autonomy efforts. Moreover, and to SUSE’s liking, these are often heavily reliant on open-source software.

IDC Research Director Rahiel Nasir expects 2025 to be “a watershed year” for digital sovereignty solutions. We tend to agree, although the likes of AWS, Microsoft and Google are also joining the gray. At any rate, Nasir notes that interest spans beyond regulated industries, with organizations globally considering sovereignty requirements as geopolitical and economic uncertainties intensify.

SUSE’s established customer base already includes organizations requiring strict regulatory compliance across multiple sectors. The company claims customers have “long achieved their goals” through SUSE’s commitment and tailored support approach, positioning this new service as an evolution rather than a departure from existing practices.