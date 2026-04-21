SUSE becomes Oracle-native in Marketplace and on OCI

For many years, SUSE’s offerings have been available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) on a Bring-Your-Own-Subscription (BYOS) basis and in a limited capacity. Now, the full SUSE portfolio is fully available on Oracle Marketplace and OCI.

For enterprises already running workloads on OCI, the listing removes procurement hurdles that previously complicated SUSE deployments on that platform. Oracle Marketplace serves as a centralized repository of enterprise applications and is the primary channel through which Oracle customers discover and deploy third-party software.

Christine Puccio, VP of partner strategy and business development at SUSE, emphasizes how the company’s ideal of customer choice is boosted by the announced availability: “As multicloud adoption grows, customers need the freedom to run open source infrastructure where it provides the most value.”

Sovereignty and hybrid cloud as catalysts

With hybrid cloud and multicloud becoming a priority once more due to sovereignty concerns, companies may wish to have a more mature exit strategy from hyperscalers. The Oracle tie-up means OCI customers can migrate to SUSE while remaining in the same cloud, allowing them to break workloads more portable.

Oracle, as it happens, is opening up to other cloud players as well. Earlier this month, Oracle and AWS announced expanded multicloud networking, letting customers establish private, high-speed connectivity between OCI and AWS. OCI is positioning itself not as a closed ecosystem but as a platform that can interoperate across providers.

SUSE’s SLES 16, released in October with agentic AI support and a 16-year support lifecycle, is among the products now listed on Oracle Marketplace. Cloud-native tools from SUSE’s portfolio, including containerized workloads and Kubernetes management, are also part of the listing.

OCI is positioned to run applications at the edge, in customer datacenters, across clouds, and in the public cloud. As Techzine reported in March, Oracle has been framing sovereignty not just as a technical feature but as a question of trust. It’s an approach that rings true especially when the technical guarantees can only go so far. With the ability to natively purchase European tech offerings while remaining on an American cloud, companies can hedge their bets without needing to retreat to on-prem or European clouds in one fell swoop.