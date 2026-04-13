Celonis and Oracle collaborate on identifying automation and AI opportunities

The Celonis Process Intelligence Platform is now available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and integrates more deeply with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications. This enables joint customers to analyze and optimize end-to-end business processes in finance and supply chain, and provide AI agents with the operational context they need.

Additionally, they can streamline processes, benchmark performance, and mitigate risks during migrations from legacy systems to Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP. The partnership builds on Celonis’s broader strategy to position its platform as an intelligence layer for Enterprise AI. Celonis describes the platform as a system-agnostic digital twin that provides AI agents with the operational context needed to go beyond simple automation.

The expanded partnership enables organizations to enrich AI workflows by incorporating Celonis Process Intelligence into AI services on OCI, identify automation opportunities, and track value realization over time. Furthermore, processes can be orchestrated across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, third-party applications, and custom systems on OCI.

Tip: Celonis unlocks business processes with real-time MRI scanning

AI agents need context

Bastian Nominacher, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis, is clear about the approach: “AI agents are only as effective as the context they operate in—and Celonis Process Intelligence provides that foundation. By expanding our collaboration with Oracle, customers can scale up AI with confidence, based on real-time insight into their business processes.”

Celonis is therefore strongly committed to providing process context to AI agents. According to the company, AI agents fall short without process knowledge. The integration with OCI is now set to add an extra dimension to this.