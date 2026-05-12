Celonis launches Context Model and acquires Ikigai Labs

Celonis is launching the Celonis Context Model (CCM). The CCM serves as a dynamic, real-time digital twin of business operations. It provides enterprise AI with the operational context it needs to function reliably. Additionally, Celonis is acquiring Ikigai Labs, which specializes in AI-driven Decision Intelligence, to further expand the CCMâ€™s capabilities.

The new context layer brings together process data, business knowledge, and operational information, enabling AI agents to understand how an organization truly functions. By consolidating data from all systems, applications, devices, and interactions into a single living model, it provides better input for AI. According to Celonis, the lack of this context is the reason why many AI investments have yielded disappointing results so far.

Ikigai Labs brings MIT research and Decision Intelligence

The acquisition of Ikigai Labs adds planning, simulation, and forecasting capabilities to the CCM. Ikigai Labs was founded on nearly two decades of research at MIT. As part of the deal, Celonis gains exclusive rights to MIT patents that Ikigai Labs had licensed. In addition, MIT will become a shareholder in Celonis. Devavrat Shah, CEO and founder of Ikigai Labs and professor in the MIT Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, will join Celonis as Chief Scientist of Enterprise AI.

“Ikigai Labs was built on a simple but firm conviction: that better decisions require better models of reality,” said Shah. Experts at Ikigai Labs have previously reduced supply chain planning and forecasting cycles from months to minutes.

Broad integrations with AI platforms

Earlier this year, Celonis and Oracle announced a partnership focused on automation and AI on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Celonis is also collaborating with Databricks on AI-driven process optimization. The CCM is now accessible via integrations with Microsoft Copilot, Oracle OCI Enterprise AI, Amazon Bedrock, IBM watsonx Orchestrate, and Anthropicâ€™s Claude, among others. Through zero-copy integrations with Microsoft Fabric, Databricks, AWS, and Snowflake, organizations can enable existing data to work together with the new context layer.

The acquisition of Ikigai Labs is expected to close shortly, subject to approval.

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