Celonis and Databricks work on AI-driven business process optimization

Celonis is collaborating with Databricks to offer companies a seamless path to operationalizing AI. Delta Sharing enables organizations to exchange live data between the two platforms without copying or moving data.

Databricks provides a secure, controlled data infrastructure and tools for AI development. Celonis provides Process Intelligence that provides operational context for AI in enterprise applications.

The integration between Celonis and Databricks eliminates a common problem in enterprise AI that the two parties see. Databricks’ open-source Delta Sharing approach provides direct, bi-directional access between the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform and the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Organizations no longer need to duplicate data between systems, reducing synchronization errors and eliminating data silos.

This approach offers additional benefits for security and governance. Strong security measures are built into the data exchange, while multiple clouds and regions are supported. The result is a continuous learning loop for AI-driven business operations.

From digital twin to optimized processes

With the integration, customers can use Celonis to enrich live data from Databricks with their specific business context. This leads to a living digital twin of operations via the Celonis Process Intelligence Graph (PI Graph). This digital representation gives organizations insight into their working methods and areas for improvement.

The Process Intelligence from the PI Graph can be used in Agent Bricks, Databricks’ flagship product for building AI agents. These agents are optimized based on organizational data. Conversely, insights from these models and agents’ outputs can be fed back into the PI Graph to continuously improve processes.

“We want to give customers choice when deciding how they use AI to transform their business,” said Marc Kinast, Vice President of Corporate Development at Celonis. “With this integration, we’re offering them a strong foundation for effective enterprise AI.”

“Enterprises want AI that truly understands their business,” said Sarah Branfman, Global Vice President ISV and Data Partner GTM at Databricks. The connection between Celonis’ process intelligence and the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform gives customers a direct path to build and deploy custom AI agents with Agent Bricks, all based on their own live, governed data.

The Celonis and Databricks integration is enabled through Databricks Delta Sharing and the Celonis Data Core, Celonis’ high-performance data infrastructure.

