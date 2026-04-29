SAS launches Quantum Lab for quantum AI exploration

SAS announces Quantum Lab, a learning environment for quantum AI within the Viya platform. At the same time, the company is publishing a new study of more than 500 global leaders. The study reveals that uncertainty about practical applications is now the biggest barrier to adoption.

Whereas organizations in 2025 were still struggling with high implementation costs, doubts about useful, practical applications now top the list. That is one of the findings of SAS’s annual quantum AI survey of more than 500 global leaders.

In the 2025 survey, respondents still cited high costs (38 percent) and lack of knowledge (35 percent) as the main obstacles. In 2026, the order has changed. Uncertainty about practical applications now ranks first, followed by high implementation costs, a lack of trained personnel, and a lack of knowledge. Regulatory uncertainty brings up the rear in sixth place.

Main barriers in 2026

Leaders now have a better understanding of what quantum AI is, but they wonder what it can concretely mean for their organization. “Despite continued strong interest, leaders are understandably proceeding with caution, and they don’t want to go all-in on expensive quantum investments they fear may not result in worthwhile use cases and solved problems,” says Bill Wisotsky, Principal Quantum Architect at SAS.

SAS views classical and quantum computing as a spectrum. Many business problems fall somewhere in the middle, suitable for a hybrid approach where quantum processing and classical computing each do what they do best.

Practical learning platform

To lower the barrier to entry, SAS announces the SAS Quantum Lab. The environment is designed to complement quantum experts but is also accessible to professionals who are not quantum physicists. “SAS is excited to give a sneak peek of SAS Quantum Lab, a hands-on playground to learn and innovate for real-world ROI,” says Amy Stout, Head of Quantum Product Strategy at SAS.

Among other features, the platform allows users to compare classical, quantum, and hybrid results side by side for specific business cases. Tests show a speed gain of more than 100 times, combined with a 99 percent cost savings. Additionally, the environment includes a virtual quantum AI tutor that answers questions, provides sample code, and suggests next steps.

SAS Quantum Lab will be available on Viya in the fourth quarter of this year.