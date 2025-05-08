Three out of five companies are exploring quantum AI

More than 60 percent of business leaders are actively investing in or exploring the possibilities of quantum AI, which combines the power of quantum computing with AI.

According to SAS research, companies are experiencing clear barriers to adopting quantum AI. High costs (38 percent), lack of knowledge (35 percent), and uncertainty about practical applications (31 percent) are most commonly cited as obstacles. This suggests that while interest is growing, organizations need a clear roadmap to deploy this technology effectively.

SAS wants to help by making quantum AI understandable and accessible to a broad audience. The company aims to guide organizations without them having to understand the complex quantum market or the underlying physics.

Collaboration with large companies

A major consumer goods manufacturer works with SAS on a proof of concept. The project focuses on hybrid quantum-classical optimization, using quantum annealing and SAS’s classical optimization solvers.

SAS is also working with several companies on data and AI applications for complex and computationally intensive business challenges. Quantum AI and advanced models can benefit from quantum computers’ significant speed gains and expressiveness.

Although research into quantum computing and quantum AI is still highly complex, sometimes confusing, and often surrounded by hype, SAS points out that it is already tackling real problems. It does so by deploying hybrid architectures combining quantum and traditional (classical) computing.

Research into quantum AI

Quantum AI combines quantum computing and AI to develop new algorithms, models, and systems. These can process complex data, train sophisticated machine learning models, and solve problems considered difficult or impossible with traditional computers.

SAS researchers are focusing on key sectors that can benefit most from the speed and scale of quantum AI. These include life sciences for improved drug development, financial services for better risk management, and manufacturing for improved materials and optimized processes.

SAS also collaborates with companies in quantum computing, including D-Wave Quantum, IBM, and QuEra Computing. These partnerships are focused on accelerating the integration of quantum to solve challenging problems using a classical/quantum hybrid methodology.

Global research

The survey shows that more than 70 percent of respondents are very or somewhat familiar with the concept of quantum AI. They see the most potential for quantum AI in business functions related to data analytics and machine learning (48 percent), research & development (41 percent), cybersecurity (35 percent), supply chain and logistics (31 percent), finance and risk management (26 percent), and marketing (20 percent).

In addition to the barriers mentioned above, managers also cited a lack of trained personnel (31 percent) and clear regulations (26 percent) as critical obstacles to the adoption of quantum AI.

