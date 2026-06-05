ASML supports EU cloud plans but warns against bureaucracy

ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet welcomes the EU’s sovereignty package as an important step forward. The company supports the appointment of Jim Hagemann Snabe as Special Envoy and is positive about the demand-driven policy. However, the proposed involvement in strategic projects and the risk of bureaucracy are causing concern for ASML.

ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet responded via LinkedIn to the publication of the package presented by the European Commission on June 3, 2026. The package includes the Chips Act 2.0, the Cloud and AI Development Act (CADA), and an open-source strategy. The package aims to strengthen Europe’s position in semiconductors, AI, and cloud computing. ASML welcomes the initiative as an important step forward for the European technology ecosystem.

Fouquet calls the appointment of Jim Hagemann Snabe as Special Envoy a positive development. Snabe, former co-CEO of SAP, is known as an innovation leader among European technology companies and has both the mandate and the resources to realize the EU’s ambitions, according to Fouquet.

Demand- vs. supply-driven policy

The company is positive about the European Commission’s recognition of the fundamental role of demand-driven policy. Fouquet states that this is necessary to strengthen the entire European technology ecosystem and create a favorable business climate for the high-tech industry. Yet there are also concerns.

Some supply-driven elements, as well as the proposed involvement of the European Commission in steering and monitoring strategic projects are of concern to ASML, particularly because those projects must fundamentally respond to the needs of the industry. “We need to avoid the risk of over-complication and bureaucracy, while relying on private sector expertise,” says Fouquet.

Fouquet advocates for continued constructive dialogue with the European Commission to address remaining concerns and further strengthen the package.