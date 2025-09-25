Apple urges revision of European tech regulation DMA

Apple has called on the European Commission to review the Digital Markets Act. The company claims that the legislation hinders innovation and confronts EU users with delays and security issues.

The iPhone maker has submitted an official request to the European Commission to repeal the DMA during a review of the legislation’s effectiveness. Apple argues that EU users are disadvantaged by delayed new features and increased privacy and security risks.

Practical consequences of the legislation

According to Apple, the law has forced the company to delay several features, including iPhone mirroring to Mac and live translation with AirPods. These delays are the result of technical challenges in making features compliant with DMA requirements.

Location-based features in Maps have also been delayed in the EU because the DMA requires certain features to work with non-Apple products or third-party developers. The company claims it has not found a way to comply with the requirements without compromising user data.

“It’s become clear that we can’t solve every problem the DMA creates,” Apple said in a statement. The company argues that the legislation makes it more challenging to do business in Europe.

Security risks with sideloading

The DMA, which came into force last year, requires large tech companies to open up their platforms to competitors. Apple adjusted the rules and fees in its App Store in June to comply with EU competition regulations.

Apple highlights the risks of sideloading and alternative marketplaces, which the company claims lead to a riskier, less intuitive app experience for EU users. Threats such as scams, malware, and pornography apps that were previously banned can now be installed.

A European Commission spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that “gatekeepers, like Apple, must allow interoperability of third-party devices with their operating systems.” According to the commission, compliance under the DMA is an obligation, not a choice.

The US government under President Trump has previously criticized the DMA, but the commission has strongly refuted that criticism. Apple, meanwhile, continues to explore ways to deliver new features within the existing legal requirements.

