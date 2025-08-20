Google gives EU developers more control over Play Store payments

Google is relaxing its Play Store rules in the EU and making it easier for developers to redirect Android users to external payment channels. The changes are a direct result of pressure from the European Digital Markets Act.

The changes to the External Offers Program allow developers to direct users to their own payment environments via direct links. These URLs may contain additional parameters, as long as no personally identifiable information is transferred. Starting this fall, app makers will even be able to display links that allow users to download apps directly from external providers.

Digital Markets Act forces action

The changes follow talks with the European Commission about the Digital Markets Act. This law is intended to curb the power of large tech companies. Violations can result in fines of up to ten percent of global annual revenue.

Google is not the only American tech company under pressure. The EU has several investigations underway into possible violations by Apple and Meta. At the same time, President Trump is threatening retaliatory measures against what he calls “foreign extortion” of American companies.

Security warnings remain

Despite the relaxations, Google is maintaining its existing security measures. As with Apple, this is Google’s main argument for keeping a tight grip on its own app store. Only by managing it itself can the company keep Android secure, it says. Apps that direct users to external environments will therefore still be checked in accordance with the Play Developer Policies. In addition, users will see an information window when they leave the Play Store, with the option to turn off future warnings for the same app.

Google’s top lawyer, Clare Kelly, acknowledges in a statement that she “still has concerns” about the potential negative impact on users. The company fears that this will expose Android users to harmful content and a poorer app experience.

Google has also adjusted its pricing structure. The period during which the company charges developers for customer acquisition will be shortened, as will the amount of this fee. The company is introducing two service levels: a mandatory basic tier and an optional extended tier with additional distribution and discovery features.

The changes take effect today for developers who sign up for the revised program. Existing participants have three months to adapt to the new requirements.