Play Store revamp for developers: lower fees, more choice

Google has announced a thorough overhaul of the Play Store business model. Developers will have greater choice in payment systems, service fees for in-app purchases will drop to 15-20%, and a new program will make sideloading from alternative app stores easier. The changes follow an agreement in the long-running dispute with Epic Games.

Developers using Google Play Billing will now pay a market-specific billing rate of 5 percent, in addition to the service fee. The base service fee for in-app purchases will drop to 20 percent for new installs. Those participating in the new Apps Experience Program or the revamped Google Play Games Level Up program will pay 15 percent on transactions for new app installs. A 10 percent rate applies to recurring subscriptions. You can find how all these percentages compare to the old rates in the overview of the old rates below.

The rollout will begin in Europe on June 30, 2026.

Alternative app stores and billing

In addition to the rate changes, Google is introducing the Registered App Stores program. App stores that meet certain quality and safety standards can register, after which users can sideload them more easily via a simplified installation flow. Google was previously ordered by the court to allow other storefronts on Android.

Developers will also have the option to offer their own payment systems alongside Google Play Billing, or to refer users to their own website for purchases. The Registered App Stores program will be launched later this year in conjunction with a major Android release.

Battle in court

The changes stem from the legal conflict with Fortnite creator Epic Games. In December 2023, Google lost a lawsuit against Epic Games, with a jury ruling that the company had built an illegal monopoly on Android payments. In August 2025, Google then gave EU developers more control over Play Store payments under pressure from the Digital Markets Act.

Fortnite is also returning to Google Play worldwide as a result of the new settlement. In November 2025, Google already modified the Play Store after an earlier settlement with the company.