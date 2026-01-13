App Store has generated over half a trillion dollars for developers

Since the launch of the App Store in 2008, Apple has paid out a whopping $550 billion to developers. This is according to figures shared by Apple about a record year in 2025 for its services. In addition to the App Store, Apple Music and Apple TV also grew strongly.

Since Apple itself historically received 30 percent of all App Store spending, it has also earned hundreds of billions of dollars. However, that percentage has declined somewhat since about 10 years ago. For example, Apple reduced its own commission for long-term subscriptions. The company also lowered its percentage of revenue in order to continue to attract app developers and accommodate regulators. There are also strict rules, such as the EU Digital Markets Act, which prevent Apple from simply blocking alternative app stores.

In 2025, Apple had an average of 850 million weekly users of the App Store, up from 813 million in 2024. SVP Eddy Cue spoke of a record-breaking year for Apple services. The company processed over $100 billion in transactions via Apple Pay and saw a 36 percent increase in monthly engagement with Apple TV. Apple’s revenue sources are therefore more diverse than ever.

Payouts of $550 billion to developers continue to show growth. Apple reported a total of $260 billion since 2008 in 2021, up from $200 billion in 2020, according to TechCrunch.

Apple Music and Apple TV grow despite Spotify dominance

Apple Music had its best year ever with record numbers of listeners and new subscribers. This is remarkable, as Spotify continues to dominate the market and YouTube Music, included with YouTube Premium, offers an alternative from Google. Nevertheless, Apple Music appears to be gaining ground in 2025.

Apple seems to have to keep trying new things to continue making progress. Nevertheless, the continued growth of App Store revenue shows that the strategy is working. Services are Apple’s second source of revenue, with the iPhone as the dominant factor and other hardware as another major source of income.

