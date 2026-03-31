Vibe coding is in Apple’s crosshairs, as app is removed

Apple is further tightening its policy regarding vibe-coding apps. The company has now completely removed the first app from the App Store. The move follows earlier indications that Apple is taking a more critical look at apps that dynamically generate and execute code.

According to a report by The Information, as covered by 9to5Mac , the app in question is Anything, which was recently taken offline for violating existing guidelines.

It had previously emerged that updates to services such as Replit and Vibecode were being blocked. Apple is reportedly invoking rules that prevent apps from modifying their functionality via external or downloaded code.

App Store Sticks to Closed App Environment

According to Apple itself, the problem lies not with the concept of vibe-coding, but with specific implementations that violate App Store guidelines and developer terms. The core of this is that apps must function independently within their own environment. They may not execute code that alters their behavior or that of other apps. An exception is made only in limited educational contexts, provided the user has full access to and control over the source code.

In addition, Apple states that the use of interpreted code is only permitted when it does not alter an app’s original function. Apps that extend themselves with new capabilities beyond their original purpose thus quickly fall outside the rules.

The removal of Anything appears to be a concrete example of this stricter interpretation. It is striking that the developer actually tried to address Apple’s concerns. The app was modified so that generated applications no longer ran within the app itself but were viewed via a browser. Nevertheless, the update was rejected and the app was completely removed, according to The Information.

It is unclear why this particular app was targeted first. Apple has not provided further explanation for the decision. At the same time, similar apps remain available for now, suggesting that the policy may be applied on a case-by-case basis.

This development underscores Apple’s desire to maintain tight control over what happens within apps. Applications that can introduce new functionality outside the traditional review cycle are particularly under scrutiny. For developers of vibe-coding tools, this means they may need to adapt their approach to stay within the platform’s boundaries.