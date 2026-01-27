EU gives Google guidelines for AI and search data under DMA

The European Commission has opened two specification procedures to guide Google in complying with the Digital Markets Act. These concerns access for competitors to Android features for AI services and the sharing of anonymous search data.

Google must give external AI developers and search engines the same access to its services as it has itself. This is stated by the European Commission in the new procedures under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). It is not a fine, but legal guidance to ensure that Google complies with the rules.

“Today’s proceedings under the Digital Markets Act will provide guidance to Google to ensure that third-party online search engines and AI providers enjoy the same access to search data and Android operating system as Google’s own services, like Google Search or Gemini,” says EU Tech Commissioner Henna Virkkunen. Brussels has previously put pressure on Google with DMA cases.

Two key obligations

In the first procedure, Google must clarify how it gives external AI service providers equal access to the same features available to its own AI service Gemini. This concerns hardware and software features on Android devices. Competing AI companies must be able to compete on equal terms.

The second procedure focuses on the sharing of search data. Google must give external search engines access to anonymized ranking, query, click, and display data from Google Search. This data must be made available on fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory terms. AI chatbot providers may also be eligible for access to this data.

Google raises concerns about privacy and innovation

Google has raised objections following the announcement. “Android is open by design, and we’re already licensing Search data to competitors under the DMA,” says Clare Kelly, Senior Competition Counsel at Google. She adds that further rules, often driven by competitors’ complaints rather than consumers’ interests, could jeopardize users’ privacy, security, and innovation.

According to EU antitrust commissioner Teresa Ribera, the Commission wants to “maximise the potential and the benefits of this profound technological shift by making sure the playing field is open and fair, not tilted in favour of the largest few.”

Two years ago, Apple received similar guidance from the Commission to open its closed ecosystem to rivals. The Commission aims to complete the proceedings within six months. Google will receive preliminary findings within three months, after which the company can respond before final measures are adopted.

