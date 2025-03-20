European DMA law now really forces Apple to change

The European Union has given Apple a number of preliminary instructions with which Apple can achieve interoperability that is in line with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Apple completely disagrees with these measures and warns of the consequences.

With the provisional instructions now imposed on Apple, the European Union is for the first time really enforcing the DMA. Apple is a so-called ‘gatekeeper’ company for the DMA, as the iOS and iPadOS platforms are part of the so-called ‘core platform’ services to which the interoperability laws and regulations apply.

The EU is concerned that by keeping certain features of iOS and iPadOS exclusive, Apple does not offer a level playing field for competitors. By imposing the instructions now, the tech giant should be forced to give other providers access to its platforms.

The new measures have now been imposed after the EU launched two specific investigations last year into the extent to which Apple can meet the interoperability requirement of the DMA. If the company fails to comply with these measures, the EU can impose a fine of up to 10 percent of global turnover under the DMA.

Nine preliminary instructions

More specifically, the EU has imposed nine preliminary instructions on Apple in two sets of measures. The first set of measures concerns iOS and iPadOS features that until now were exclusive to the Apple platform. For example, peer-to-peer WiFi connectivity, certain NFC features and device pairing.

The features that must now be opened up to third parties mainly focus on smart watches, (Bluetooth) headphones, internet-connected televisions and other devices. The EU wants these devices to work better with iPhones.

For example, Airdrop should also work with Android devices, or manufacturers of headphones could support SharePlay. This latter technology is currently only suitable for Apple AirPods.

Second set of measures

The second set of measures obliges Apple to improve the transparency and effectiveness of how Apple enables developers to achieve interoperability with iPhone and iPad features.

Among other things, Apple must offer better access to technical information for features that are not yet available to third parties. Apple must also communicate about this in a timely manner and release updates.

Furthermore, Apple must provide a more predictable timeline for reviewing requests for interoperability.

Apple’s response

Apple itself has known for some time that these measures were coming. In September and again in December 2024, the EU had extensive discussions with Apple about this.

In a statement to journalists, Apple says it disagrees with these measures. According to TechCrunch, the company does not consider the measures taken to be productive, they block innovation and are actually unnecessary micromanagement.

Apple also indicates that the measures may delay the introduction of new technology and features within the EU because they would then be forced to be available to all competitors immediately. Costs may also increase because more development work and checks on third-party integrations would have to be carried out.

In addition, Apple warns of consequences for the privacy and security of EU users. For example, because sensitive unencrypted data must be sent to other parties. The EC is said to have rejected certain solutions proposed by Apple for this.

Furthermore, Apple claims that the measures will ensure that the iPhone maker will be unable to prevent data from being sent to other parties who can misuse it for commercial purposes. In short, the measures would also be bad for European end users, according to Apple.

