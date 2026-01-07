Snowflake and Google Cloud integrate Gemini into AI Data Cloud

Snowflake and Google Cloud are deepening their collaboration by integrating the Google Gemini 3 model into Snowflake Cortex AI. Companies can now develop generative AI applications without moving data between platforms.

The integration of Gemini 3 into Snowflake Cortex AI marks a significant step forward in both parties’ AI strategy. Developers will have access to Google’s large language model within Snowflake’s secure data environment. This enables building, deploying, and scaling AI agents and generative AI applications without copying or moving data.

“Google has long set the standard for innovation and large-scale infrastructure, remaining at the forefront of the generative AI revolution,” said Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product at Snowflake. By combining Google Cloud’s expertise with Snowflake’s ability to bring AI directly to business data, he believes customers will be able to innovate faster.

Benefits for developers

The native availability of Gemini within Snowflake Cortex AI means that developers no longer need to manage multiple platforms. Security, compliance, and performance remain guaranteed within a single environment. Michael Gerstenhaber, Vice President at Google, emphasizes that this allows companies to “use the world’s most advanced generative AI capabilities on their governed data.”

Snowflake Cortex AI has long offered access to various AI models. Snowflake previously expanded its AI functionality significantly with building blocks for both structured and unstructured data. The addition of Gemini 3 aligns with this strategy of offering customers a choice of models.

In addition to product integration, Snowflake and Google Cloud are also strengthening their commercial partnership. The companies will set up joint customer journeys and create co-selling opportunities. Snowflake will also be available through Google Cloud Marketplace.

In terms of infrastructure, Snowflake is announcing the production availability of Gen2 Warehouses on Google Cloud Axion-based C4A VMs. According to the company, this upgrade offers significant advantages in terms of price-performance ratio.