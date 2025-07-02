Microsoft and Google fail to protect patient data

Healthcare organizations face significant risks when using Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace to send sensitive patient data.

This is according to a new report by security company Paubox. The study examined 180 email-related data breaches in the healthcare sector between January 2024 and January 2025 and analyzed how the two largest cloud providers contribute to these vulnerabilities.

Although both platforms use encryption, the report shows that this security is often inadequate. In some cases, Google Workspace uses outdated TLS versions, such as TLS 1.0 or 1.1, which are considered unsafe by security experts. Microsoft 365 goes even further by sending sensitive data as plain text in specific configurations.

According to Paubox, the problem lies not only with the technology itself, but also with the responsibility placed on healthcare institutions. Microsoft and Google provide the infrastructure, but expect customers to ensure the correct implementation of secure email settings themselves. This creates a situation in which users mistakenly assume that their communications automatically comply with laws and regulations.

Institutions underestimate risks

A striking finding from the report is the gap between perception and reality. Ninety-two percent of IT leaders in the healthcare sector say that their organization is resistant to email-related data breaches. At the same time, the report shows that many institutions do not apply crucial security measures or do not know how to check whether their emails are actually being sent securely.

Paubox advises healthcare institutions to consider using end-to-end encryption, actively monitor TLS versions, and periodically test email traffic. The report also emphasizes that relying on standard configurations from large tech companies is not enough to adequately protect patient data.

The report serves as a wake-up call for a sector that is becoming increasingly digital, but whose digital communications are in many cases more vulnerable than previously thought. The conclusion is clear: without additional measures, email remains an unpredictable and insecure link in the management of medical data.

Read also: Oracle warns customers that patient data has been leaked