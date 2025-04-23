Veeam and CrowdStrike partner on better data protection

Veeam and CrowdStrike have announced a new partnership that combines their technologies to provide better data protection. Integrating the Veeam Data Platform and the CrowdStrike Falcon platform is designed to help organizations detect and combat cyberattacks faster.

The collaboration between the two companies delivers two new integrations: the Veeam App for CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale and the Veeam Data Connector for CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM. These enable organizations to view events from the Veeam Data Platform directly within the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, improving visibility into system activity and security events.

Combining Veeam’s data resilience capabilities with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon security platform is designed to provide end-to-end visibility into security threats. This enables organizations to minimize or even prevent the business impact of cyber incidents.

Central visibility of critical data

The integration brings Veeam Data Platform events to Falcon LogScale and Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, providing deeper insights and accelerated threat analysis. By combining Veeam’s backup insights with CrowdStrike’s threat intelligence, organizations can eliminate blind spots and reduce risk.

The Veeam App for Falcon LogScale includes pre-built dashboards, automated data processing, and proactive alerts to improve detection and response across the enterprise. It also supports Veeam Backup for Microsoft Entra ID, enhancing visibility into identity-based threats and data infrastructure activity.

Security teams can use predefined searches and scheduled alerts to quickly identify relevant security events, improving threat hunting and response efforts. Real-time scans during backups, powered by advanced AI and machine learning, detect the most subtle anomalies and malware.

The new integrations are now available to CrowdStrike users via the CrowdStrike Marketplace and are accessible to Veeam Data Platform users with Advanced and Premium subscriptions.

