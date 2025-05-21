Veeam improves Kubernetes data security with Kasten v8

Veeam launches Veeam Kasten for Kubernetes v8, a solution focused on data resilience for traditional virtual machines (VMs) and cloud-native environments.

The new version of Veeam Kasten for Kubernetes focuses on enterprise-ready virtualization, enhanced security, easy scalability, and customer choice. The platform enables the management of traditional VMs and modern container applications on a single platform.

Vault v8 unifies data protection for VMs on Kubernetes with containerized applications, streamlining operations and increasing efficiency. The new File Level Recovery (FLR) for KubeVirt VMs offers granular recovery options that speed up recovery times. This allows organizations to retrieve individual files from backups without restoring entire VM clones.

This is essential for companies implementing solutions such as Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. The new virtual machine dashboard also provides a clear overview of workloads across cluster namespaces and simplifies identifying Kubernetes-dependent resources for each VM.

Enhanced security and freedom of choice

Veeam is also committed to security, with features such as secure, self-service cross-cluster migrations and restricted permissions for Pods. This allows users to manage their Kubernetes environments with minimal security risks. ISO 27001 certification demonstrates that the platform meets high security standards.

Support for multiple CPU architectures has increased flexibility, enabling organizations to optimize costs with ARM and IBM Power. In addition, integration with Veeam Vault provides fully managed offsite backups without unexpected costs. Veeam also expands support for NetApp Trident storage provisioner with backup functionality for ONTAP NAS “Economy” volumes.

Simpler work at scale

The revamped user interface simplifies onboarding, policy creation, and ongoing operations. Enhancements include a streamlined policy management system and a recovery point catalog, allowing users to easily manage backups and perform recovery operations from a single view.

The policy-based protection status feature lets users quickly identify policies for specific namespaces, improving visibility and facilitating efficient troubleshooting.

