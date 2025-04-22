Veeam protects Entra ID with new SaaS backup

Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft Entra ID is designed to help organizations protect their critical Microsoft Entra ID assets from more than 600 million daily attacks.

Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) is a critical identity management component for many organizations. The daily threat of attacks makes protecting it essential. In addition to cyberattacks, there are issues such as meeting compliance requirements, managing recycle bin limits, accidental deletions, and misconfigurations.

To address these challenges, Veeam is now introducing a specific SaaS solution: Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft Entra ID. This service is the latest extension of the Veeam Data Cloud platform, which is built on Azure. It provides a simple way to ensure data resilience for Entra ID tenants.

Simplified protection via SaaS

Choosing a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model means the complexity of managing backup infrastructure is removed from the customer. “Security starts with managing your users and ensuring the right people have access to the right systems. That’s why protecting Entra ID is so important, and why it’s the latest addition to our Veeam Data Cloud platform,” said Niraj Tolia, Chief Technology Officer at Veeam. The service includes unlimited storage and is managed by Veeam, including maintenance, updates, and security patches.

The solution offers comprehensive backup and recovery capabilities for Entra ID objects such as users, groups, application registrations, and related metadata. This enables organizations to recover from issues affecting Entra ID quickly.

Key features and integration

Core features include proactive protection for better visibility and control over changes, as well as effortless recovery of Entra ID objects. The service is designed as an all-in-one cloud service with a unified user interface for a streamlined experience.

Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft Entra ID is part of the broader Veeam Data Cloud platform, which already protects Microsoft 365 workloads. Existing customers can bundle the new Entra ID protection with their current M365 subscriptions. Users manage all their protected workloads through a single interface, reducing complexity and streamlining reporting. The service is available immediately.