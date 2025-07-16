Scale Computing and Bitdefender join forces for edge security

Scale Computing announces a partnership with Bitdefender for integrated security in edge environments. The combination of hyper-converged infrastructure and endpoint security is designed to help organizations better secure their distributed IT environments.

Bitdefender GravityZone integrates directly with the SC//Platform via a high-performance agent. This approach enables uniform threat prevention, detection, and response for hundreds of virtual machines and endpoints. Centralized management and streamlined deployment are key.

The new collaboration combines Scale Computing’s Hypercore platform with Bitdefender’s GravityZone endpoint protection. The result is an integrated solution for securing workloads, virtual desktops, and data in edge environments.

Scale Computing has always put simplicity at the heart of its product approach. This philosophy is carried through to the new security integration, enabling organizations to secure their distributed infrastructure without incurring additional operational overhead.

Ransomware resistance for SMEs

The solution is primarily aimed at organizations that operate across multiple locations, often without on-site IT staff. The collaboration provides ransomware resilience by combining Scale Computing’s self-healing infrastructure with Bitdefender’s advanced threat detection capabilities. This should reduce downtime and lower the total cost of ownership for IT and security operations.

For VDI environments, the integration promises streamlined security, enhanced threat detection, and real-time response capabilities. Efficient deployment via Bitdefender’s centralized scanning options is expected to minimize operational overhead.

Tip: Scale Computing is attracting VMware customers: 45 percent growth