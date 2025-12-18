Scale Computing and Lenovo strengthen edge partnership

Scale Computing is expanding its collaboration with Lenovo for edge computing. The ThinkEdge SE100 now runs on Scale Computing HyperCore and is available through Lenovo On Demand, with an introductory price starting at $10,000 for a cluster of three nodes.

Scale Computing focuses on providing a self-healing virtualization platform that can be deployed in minutes. It is primarily aimed at edge environments where simplicity is paramount. Lenovo’s hardware completes the story in the field of edge deployments.

Self-healing technology

The Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100 with SC//HyperCore offers a modern virtualization solution designed to simplify IT infrastructure. The platform automatically corrects problems, keeps systems up to date, and recovers from failures as part of regular maintenance. This self-healing technology prevents IT problems and enables the use of smaller platforms, resulting in savings at hundreds or thousands of edge locations.

This is no luxury. According to market research by DCIG, Scale Computing is one of the top five VMware vSphere alternatives, particularly for SMEs and parties focusing on edge computing. The platform is said to reduce total costs by approximately 40 percent compared to VMware. Downtime is also said to be reduced by 90 percent.

The ThinkEdge SE100 is 85 percent smaller than traditional servers and consumes less than 140 watts. This compact size is ideal for locations with limited space, such as shops and restaurants.

Edge Computing as a Service

In addition, the collaboration extends the Scale Computing Reliant Platform to the ThinkEdge SE100. This Edge Computing as a Service solution focuses on the retail, hospitality, and convenience sectors. The platform integrates hardware, software, and managed services to bring enterprise-grade computing directly to retail and restaurant locations.

By leveraging Lenovo’s ThinkEdge SE100 hardware, businesses can deploy the Reliant Platform for local application management, real-time decision-making, and scalability across thousands of distributed locations. All of this can be provided with centralized visibility and lifecycle management.

Focus on AI and edge

Scale Computing has taken even more VMware-focused initiatives this year. The company introduced new pricing models ranging from $249 to $312 per core per year. Scale Computing also announced a partnership with Veeam for enterprise data protection. In addition, there has been a switcheroo, as the old Scale Computing has been acquired by Acumera, and the latter is now called Scale Computing.

The introductory price for the ThinkEdge SE100 with Scale Computing Standard Essentials is approximately $10,000 for a three-node cluster. This offer is temporary and limited to one per customer, intended as an accessible entry point for organizations modernizing their virtualization environments.