Scale Computing updates HyperCore edge platform with AI focus

Scale Computing has announced strategic updates to its SC//HyperCore platform. The edge computing platform will feature improved node lifecycle management, agentless backup integration with Veeam, and a new Terraform provider. These updates make the platform suitable for AI workloads at edge locations without the need for IT personnel to be present.

The most important addition to SC//HyperCore focuses on AI implementation. The platform can now support AI workloads in locations where there is no local IT staff. “The enhancements we’ve made to SC//HyperCore allow users to implement and support automation, and to maintain and scale infrastructure with minimal downtime,” said Craig Theriac, vice president of product management at Scale Computing.

For computer vision in security, quality control, and predictive analytics in retail and manufacturing, SC//HyperCore now supports GPU appliances. This allows organizations to run advanced inferencing workloads with the low latency that AI applications require.

Simplicity at edge locations

The SC//HyperCore platform stands out for its focus on simplicity. Where traditional infrastructure solutions often require complex installations, Scale Computing promises deployment within minutes. The platform combines hypervisor, storage, and backup in a single solution, which is especially valuable for organizations with hundreds of edge sites.

The new Enhanced Node Lifecycle Management makes it possible to add, replace, or remove nodes without interrupting workloads. This allows IT teams to scale and modernize their infrastructure while applications continue to run.

Infrastructure as Code support

With the new Terraform provider, teams can manage the entire VM lifecycle as code. This includes creating, resizing, turning on and off, and removing VMs via repeatable scripts. Automated network and storage configuration, orchestrated snapshots, and replication management are also possible.

The usability improvements make daily management easier. Administrators can now paste text directly into a VM console, which is useful for transferring scripts and configurations. Other additions include VM discard for automated space reclamation and local-only snapshots.

Veeam integration and API enhancements

Agentless backup functionality with Veeam Backup & Replication greatly simplifies backup management. Organizations can benefit from Veeam’s ransomware recovery and workload mobility, while native integration with Veeam Data Platform ensures business continuity.

The improved REST APIs support more operations and include versioning with a changelog. This should help developers adopt new functionality more reliably. Backward compatibility ensures that existing API consumers will not experience any issues.

The SC//HyperCore platform positions itself as a solution for organizations that want to implement edge computing without the complexity of traditional virtualization platforms. With the new AI focus and improved integrations, edge computing becomes more accessible to businesses of all sizes.

