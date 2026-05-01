AI and quantum computing as Fujitsu’s new backbone

Japanese tech giant Fujitsu is firmly committed to a future in which artificial intelligence and quantum computing form the core of digital infrastructure.

During a recent strategic update, CEO Takahito Tokita painted a picture of 2035 in which these technologies are no longer experimental but form the backbone of computational systems worldwide. The Register reports on this.

According to Tokita, by that time, AI will be fully integrated into all of the company’s operations—not only as a product but also as an internal driver for decision-making. Fujitsu aims to transform its own organization into a practical example of AI-driven business operations, where a standardized data platform and internal models enable faster and more consistently informed decisions. This approach underscores a broader trend in which AI is shifting from a supporting tool to a determining factor in strategic processes.

Fujitsu had previously announced the phase-out of its mainframe operations, with 2035 as the target date. This marks a symbolic moment for the company, as a technology that has underpinned mission-critical systems for decades gives way to new architectures. The timing aligns with the broader strategy of replacing traditional infrastructure with AI-driven and potentially quantum-based platforms.

In parallel, Fujitsu is working on a new generation of hardware specifically designed to support AI workloads at scale. To this end, the company is developing processors in collaboration with Broadcom and inference chips with the French firm Scaleway. These systems are intended to evolve into what Tokita describes as AI supercomputers, focused on processing massive amounts of data and complex models in real time.

A Hybrid Future with AI and Quantum

It is notable that Fujitsu no longer positions quantum computing as a distant pipe dream, but as a parallel path that will play a mature role around 2035. In that scenario, hybrid environments will emerge in which classical AI systems and quantum computers complement each other. Quantum technology can particularly deliver value in optimization, simulation, and cryptography—domains where traditional architectures are reaching their limits.

The combination of AI and quantum computing also takes on a geopolitical dimension. Fujitsu confirms discussions with governments in Japan, the United Kingdom, and Australia regarding applications within defense and national security. In this context, advanced technologies are viewed as essential for strategic superiority and stability. Concrete details are lacking, but this points to an increasing intertwining of commercial innovation and national interests.

What stands out most in this vision is that traditional IT architecture is fading into the background. Not as an abrupt end, but as a gradual shift toward systems designed around data-intensive and algorithmic workloads. The emphasis is no longer on infrastructure itself, but on the intelligence running on it.