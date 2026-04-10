Lenovo completes acquisition of Infinidat and enters the high-end storage market

Lenovo has completed the acquisition of Infinidat. The Israeli company, which focuses on high-end enterprise storage, will become a business unit within the Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group.

Lenovo has officially completed the acquisition of Infinidat, more than a year after announcing the deal. The acquisition was announced in January 2025, making it clear that with this move, Lenovo is entering the high-end segment of the enterprise storage market. Both boards of directors unanimously approved the deal, and all required regulatory approvals have now been received.

Infinidat as a business unit within the Infrastructure Solutions Group

Infinidat will now operate as an independent business unit within the Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. Customers and partners can expect service continuity and a broader offering thanks to the combined capabilities of both companies.

“With Infinidat, we are significantly enhancing our enterprise storage capabilities and accelerating delivery of resilient, high-performance data infrastructure that powers AI, analytics, and mission-critical workloads,” said Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, President of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group.

Infinidat serves customers across a wide range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, and the public sector. This breadth aligns with the enterprise offerings Lenovo aims to provide to its customers worldwide.

Infinidat’s product portfolio consists of three main products: the InfiniBox G4, a hybrid enterprise storage array with ultra-low latency and 100 percent availability; the InfiniBox SSA G4, an all-flash array; and the InfiniGuard G4, a backup storage appliance with built-in cyber resilience. All three run on InfuzeOS, Infinidat’s software-defined storage layer.