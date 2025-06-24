Lenovo launches new services and platforms for AI infrastructure

With new advisory services, industry solutions, and hybrid AI platforms, Lenovo aims to help companies build complete AI factories. The company is also introducing new server architecture and extensive partnerships to accelerate the implementation of enterprise AI.

First up are the AI Adoption and Change Management Services, designed to help companies bridge the gap between AI ambitions and practical results. According to research, half of employees feel only moderately supported in AI training, which slows adoption and ROI.

The new services include an AI People Readiness Assessment to evaluate employee readiness for AI transformation. Lenovo also offers persona-based training to accelerate adoption based on specific employee roles. For Microsoft Copilot users, targeted training will be available to support the integration of generative AI tools.

Industry-specific AI solutions

Lenovo is also introducing validated Hybrid AI Advantage Solutions for various industries. These solutions were developed in collaboration with partners, including Centific, Avathon, and WaitTime, to address specific business cases.

For the hospitality sector, Lenovo partnered with Centific AI Data Foundry and Nvidia to develop a platform that enables hotels to achieve real-time personalization and data-driven insights. In the retail sector, a solution with WaitTime and Intel provides crowd analytics via Edge AI-based computer vision, which Lenovo says can improve guest satisfaction by 30 percent.

A specific solution is also being developed for workplace safety. Together with Avathon Visual AI, Lenovo has developed a system for real-time hazard and PPE compliance monitoring that can immediately detect safety risks via existing camera infrastructure.

New server architecture and partnerships

The new ThinkSystem SR680a V4 system is at the heart of Lenovo’s hardware upgrade. The air-cooled system features Intel Xeon 6 CPUs and eight Nvidia Blackwell GPUs interconnected via Nvidia NVLink. According to Lenovo, this configuration delivers 11 times faster AI inferencing on large language models and 7 times more computational capability compared to previous generations.

Lenovo is also strengthening its partnerships with Cisco and IBM. The hybrid AI platform with IBM watsonx integrates IBM’s technology with Lenovo ThinkSystem SR675 servers. This combination is designed to deliver a ready-to-deploy AI infrastructure with Red Hat OpenShift and Nvidia support.

The collaboration with Cisco focuses on Nexus switches with Nvidia Spectrum-X technology. This platform supports 1.6 times faster AI network performance and efficient network management via Cisco Nexus Dashboard. The system can function as a new greenfield environment or as an extension of existing IT infrastructure.

