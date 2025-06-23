Google unveils most powerful Chromebook yet: Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14

Google has strengthened its Chromebook Plus line once again. The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 is the first to feature the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra processor. The new laptop promises 50 TOPS of AI processing power and 17 hours of battery life. In addition, all Chromebook Plus models will get new AI features such as smart tab grouping, image recognition, and a year’s subscription to Google’s advanced AI features.

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 is being presented as the new standard for Chromebooks. According to Google, the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra processor is the most powerful Arm chip ever used in a Chromebook. With 50 TOPS of AI processing power, the device can handle all kinds of local AI workloads, in addition to a range of more demanding cloud-based capabilities.

There is clearly a motivation within Google and its OEM partner Lenovo to move the Chromebook image more towards premium. Whereas Chromebooks used to feature cheaper displays and materials, they now look more like their more expensive competitors. The laptop has an OLED screen, fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos support, and a (largely) metal chassis. According to Google, the 17-hour battery life is also the longest ever for a Chromebook Plus.

AI works locally on the device

Google emphasizes that the range of new AI features runs entirely on the device itself. Smart grouping automatically organizes open tabs and documents based on the task a user is working on. This keeps projects organized, even when juggling multiple tasks at once.

AI image editing in the Gallery app allows users to remove backgrounds and create stickers from photos. This functionality was already introduced earlier via Magic Editor on Chromebook Plus, but now runs locally instead of via the cloud.

Platform-wide AI expansion

In addition to the new hardware, all Chromebook Plus laptops will get a range of AI features. Select to search with Lens lets users search everything on the screen with a long press on the launcher. These are clearly more consumer-oriented options, such as for buying shoes. For example, Google shows similar options to the shoes in the image that are available for purchase via Google Shopping.

Text capture extracts text from images such as receipts and recipes. This information is automatically converted into editable text. For example, an invitation to an event can be added to Google Calendar with a single click. Help me read expands from simply summarizing texts to simplifying complex language. This makes difficult text more accessible to users.

Google AI Pro included

When purchasing a new Chromebook Plus, users get twelve months of free access to the new Google AI Pro, formerly Google One Premium. This package includes Gemini functionality in Gmail and Docs, plus 2TB of cloud storage. The text-to-podcast tool NotebookLM is also directly accessible from the desktop. This AI research assistant can analyze documents and provide writing assistance.

The starting price is $649.