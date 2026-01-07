Lenovo unveils new ThinkPad X1 and ThinkCentre

Lenovo unveiled its updated ThinkPad X1 series and ThinkCentre X models at CES 2026. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 and X1 2-in-1 Gen 11 Aura Edition introduce a new Space Frame design that combines performance, repairability, and durability.

With the new ThinkPad X1 series, Lenovo is bringing a major design innovation to the business laptop market. The Space Frame design allows components to be placed on both sides of the motherboard. This new structure provides better cooling and, according to Lenovo, increases heat dissipation by 20 percent. The system can sustain 30W of power, supported by LPDDR5x memory at 9600 MHz.

The ThinkPad series is known as the market leader in business laptops, primarily due to its durability and reliability. The new Aura Edition models build on this with Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 processors. These chips feature a built-in Intel Arc GPU with up to 12 Xe cores and NPUs for AI processing.

Repairability at the forefront

The new design offers more than just better performance. Components such as USB ports, battery, keyboard, speakers, and fans are now interchangeable. This increases the lifespan and makes repairs easier. The ThinkPad X1 models scored 9 out of 10 on iFixit for repairability. Modular USB-C ports and a daughterboard that isolates I/O components make service more accessible.

The sustainability improvements are also reflected in the materials. The chassis is made from 75 percent recycled aluminum and 90 percent recycled magnesium. Lenovo delivers the devices in plastic-free packaging. Since its introduction in 2012, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon has sold more than ten million units.

Lenovo has added a new magnetic pen to the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1. This offers improved storage and ease of charging. Both models feature a 10MP camera with a 110-degree field of view. The camera features advanced distortion correction from Immervision.

ThinkCentre X series for desktop use

In addition to the laptops, Lenovo is unveiling the ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition and ThinkCentre X Tower. The all-in-one has a 27.6-inch 16:18 QHD screen that is ideal for professionals who want to view two A4 pages side by side. The device runs on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and supports Lenovo DeskView. This feature digitizes documents held in front of the screen.

The ThinkCentre X Tower is designed for AI-intensive workloads. The system supports dual GPU configurations and Lenovo’s AI Fusion Solution software for local fine-tuning of models up to 70 billion parameters. The 34-liter chassis has a biomimetic fan for quieter cooling.

An optional Lenovo Sensor Hub combines vision, radar, acoustic, and environmental sensors. This multimodal technology interprets presence and conditions and adjusts performance, privacy, and power consumption in real time. The data remains locally on the device. Both ThinkCentre X models are EPEAT Gold registered and ENERGY STAR certified.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 Aura Edition will be available in April 2026 for €1,779. The ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition will be available in March 2026 for €1,699.

Tip: Scale Computing and Lenovo strengthen edge partnership