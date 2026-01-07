ASUS unveils AI mini PCs NUC 16 Pro, ExpertCenter PN55, and Ascent GX10

ASUS unveiled a revamped lineup of mini PCs at CES 2026. The NUC 16 Pro, ExpertCenter PN55, and Ascent GX10 are aimed at businesses, developers, and AI applications. The smallest models deliver up to 180 TOPS of computing power in a 0.7-liter chassis.

The Next Unit of Computing series from ASUS is getting a significant boost in AI power. The NUC 16 Pro runs on an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor, built on the new 18A process. With up to a Core Ultra X9 and Intel Arc B390 graphics, the platform delivers 180 platform TOPS. That’s almost double that of its predecessor.

For AI-driven business applications, the NUC 16 Pro features ASUS AI SuperBuild. This software provides an interface for training and customizing Large Language Models to specific business needs. AI agents run locally, keeping sensitive data within the organization. The compact 0.7-liter chassis also includes WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and dual 2.5G LAN ports.

Copilot+ PC with AMD processor

The ExpertCenter PN55 is the second model in the new lineup. This Copilot+ PC runs on AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors with Radeon 800M graphics. The NPU delivers up to 55 TOPS for AI workloads. The model features a dedicated Copilot key, a fingerprint scanner, and a built-in microphone and speaker for voice control.

But while the NUC 16 Pro is primarily aimed at business environments, the PN55 targets both consumers and businesses. Six USB ports, dual 2.5G LAN, WiFi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 should ensure versatile connectivity. ASUS reports that the device has been tested to military standards for long-term performance.

Desktop supercomputer for AI development

Perhaps the most remarkable system is the Ascent GX10. This desktop AI supercomputer runs on the Nvidia GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip with 128GB of unified memory. The Nvidia AI software stack provides a complete solution for developing and deploying large generative models.

The GX10 works standalone or scales to a private cloud setup by connecting two units via Nvidia ConnectX-7 NIC. Despite its petaflop performance, it remains compact enough to fit on a desk. According to ASUS, this is a complete solution for secure, high-performance local AI computing.

All three systems are built for enterprise-level reliability. ASUS tests them to military standards for extreme temperatures, humidity, drops, and vibrations. The NUC 16 Pro also features an intelligent dual-fan cooling system that maintains optimal temperatures and minimizes noise.

