AMD and ASUS launch new ExpertBook P3 Copilot+ PCs

During Computex 2025, ASUS and AMD jointly announced new models in ASUS’ business laptop line. The new ExpertBook P3 series are (of course) classified as AI PCs and have also been given the Copilot+ label.

The new ExpertBook P3 series from ASUS is equipped with AMD Ryzen AI PRO processors, up to the Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series. This is the line that AMD introduced last year specifically for business laptops. They are intended to breathe new life into the hype surrounding AI PCs, which has already started to fade. The NPU of these processors can deliver up to 55 TOPS. This officially qualifies it as a Copilot+ PC.

However, we find the AI PRO Series from AMD’s AMD PRO Technologies more interesting for business applications of the ASUS ExpertBook P3 series than the number of TOPS. This can be seen as AMD’s counterpart to Intel vPro. It enables centralised security and management, which is particularly important and useful in larger organisations.

Also read: Avalanche of new AMD products: Epyc, Instinct, Ryzen and more

ASUS ExpertBook PM3

The exact model numbers of the new AMD-based ASUS ExpertBook PM3s are PM3406 and PM3606. This means that there is a version with a 14-inch screen diagonal and one with a 16-inch screen diagonal, both with the same resolution of 2560×1600 pixels. These new additions to the ExpertBook P3 line feature a relatively large 70Wh battery.

When it comes to business features, the presence of ExpertGuardian stands out. This is a collection of security tools and settings that ASUS has been including in the ExpertBook line for some time. As part of this, ASUS promises that the BIOS complies with NIST standards. These new ExpertBooks are also Windows 11 Secured-core PCs and they come a five-year guarantee of security updates for drivers and BIOS.

We do not yet have any information about pricing and availability. We will add this to this article as soon as we have it.

Below, we have posted some more photos of the ASUS ExpertBook PM3: