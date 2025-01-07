Dell chooses AMD over Intel in complete overhaul of business PCs

The new Dell Pro desktops and laptops feature AMD Ryzen AI Pro processors, which Dell plans to use to further define the AI PC era. This Proline also marks the nearing end of the Latitude and Precision lines.

Although Dell already frequently uses AMD chips, for example, in its server line with AMD EPYC processors, the company generally opts for Intel chips in business PCs. Intel continues to play a role within Dell’s offerings, but with its new business products, Dell is now betting on the AMD Ryzen AI Pro. These processors should make the AI PC attractive to a broad business audience.

The AMD Ryzen AI Pro is distinguished by integrating CPU, GPU and NPU capabilities. This makes it possible to leverage Copilot+. Some applications of this include live subtitling, real-time translation during meetings and image generation.

In addition, the AMD Ryzen AI Pro offers comprehensive security and management features that simplify IT operations. The processors are also designed to optimize battery life. For example, the top model within the line offers up to 21.1 hours of battery life, ideal for long flights or working days without a power outlet.

End of Latitude and Precisions

Dell is introducing three main models for the business segment: Dell, Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max. The first series focuses on less demanding tasks. On the other hand, the Dell Pro and Pro Max lines cater to users who need more performance in their professional environments. These models will eventually replace the Latitude and Precision series. The image below explains the differences between the models.

