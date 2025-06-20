Nvidia and Foxconn are testing humanoid robots in an AI server factory

Nvidia and Foxconn are in talks to deploy humanoid robots in a new factory in Houston where AI servers are produced. It would be the first time a Nvidia product is made with the help of humanoid robots.

This is according to Reuters, citing sources. The new factory in Houston is scheduled to start production of Nvidia’s GB300 AI servers in the first quarter of next year. Humanoid robots could potentially assist in this process.

Foxconn is developing its humanoid robots in collaboration with Nvidia and has also tested robots from the Chinese company UBTech. It remains unclear what type of humanoid robots will ultimately be used, what they will look like, or how many will be deployed.

According to a Foxconn company presentation in May, the robots are being trained for various assembly activities. They are learning to pick up and place objects, insert cables, and perform assembly work. These skills should make them suitable for the production process of complex AI servers.

The Houston factory is ideal for deploying humanoid robots because it is a new location with more space than existing production sites for AI servers, according to sources familiar with the plans.

Broader robot strategy

Leo Guo, general manager of the robotics business unit at Foxconn Industrial Internet, announced last month that Foxconn will unveil two versions of humanoid robots at the company’s annual tech event in November. One version will have legs, while the other will operate on a wheelbase, which is expected to be less expensive.

Other companies are also experimenting with humanoid robots in production environments. Car manufacturers Mercedes-Benz and BMW have tested the use of humanoids on production lines, while Tesla is developing its robots.

China is also investing heavily in humanoid robotics and expects many factory tasks to be performed by such robots eventually. Nvidia announced in April that it would build AI supercomputer manufacturing sites in Texas, partnering with Foxconn in Houston and Wistron in Dallas. Both sites are expected to be fully operational within 12 to 15 months.

