Nvidia invests in Skild AI at a valuation of $14 billion

Skild AI is in talks with SoftBank and Nvidia about a financing round of more than $1 billion (€860 million). This would give the creator of foundation models for robots a valuation of approximately $14 billion. That is almost three times the $4.7 billion the company was worth at the beginning of this year.

This is according to Reuters, based on sources. In an earlier investment round this year, Skild AI raised $500 million from investors including Nvidia, LG’s venture arm, and Samsung. Founded in 2023 by former Meta AI researchers and backed by Amazon and Lightspeed Venture Partners, the company aims to develop universal software that can serve as the brain for robots.

Skild AI focuses on AI models for robots of all sizes, without building its own hardware. The technology uses extensive datasets to teach robots perception and decision-making skills similar to those of humans. The company unveiled its first general-purpose AI model in July and claims that the system can adapt to a variety of environments and tasks, from warehouse logistics to household chores.

Last year, Skild AI raised $300 million in Series A funding at a valuation of $1.5 billion. Investors such as Jeff Bezos, SoftBank Group, and Khosla Ventures participated at the time. Meanwhile, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick is trying to accelerate robotics development by meeting with sector CEOs, Politico reported last week. The Trump administration is considering a presidential decree on robotics next year.

