Foxconn unveils FoxBrain: competition for DeepSeek

Foxconn launches FoxBrain, letting Taiwan enter the world of large language models (LLMs). Developed with Nvidia technology, FoxBrain aims to transform the manufacturing industry and supply chains.

Foxconn, known for assembling iPhones and manufacturing Nvidia’s AI servers, is introducing an innovative AI solution: FoxBrain. This LLM is designed for applications within manufacturing and supply chains. The model was trained on 120 Nvidia H100 GPUs over four weeks and is based on Meta’s Llama 3.1 architecture.

The training took place on Nvidia’s Taipei-1 supercomputer in Kaohsiung. The model is optimized for traditional Chinese and Taiwanese and provides capabilities such as data analysis, decision-making, document management, problem-solving, and code generation.

FoxBrain is setting a new standard for AI in Taiwan. Although it is just slightly behind China’s DeepSeek in performance, it is globally competitive.

FoxBrain partially open-source

Initially, FoxBrain will be used internally for data analysis and code generation. Over time, Foxconn plans to expand the model to broader applications within the manufacturing industry and supply chains through collaborations. In addition, specific components will be shared open-source to enhance AI capabilities further within manufacturing and logistics.

Foxconn’s move into AI marks a transformative shift in the manufacturing industry and supply chains. By optimizing decision-making and improving data analytics, FoxBrain will increase efficiency and innovation. Investors should watch for potential collaborations and FoxBrain’s broader impact on the technology scene.

Big impact of AI on industrial processes

FoxBrain’s development highlights the growing role of AI in reshaping global industries, particularly in manufacturing and logistics. As Taiwan and other countries expand their AI capabilities, there is a clear trend toward more intelligent and more efficient industrial processes, highlighting the strategic importance of AI in the global economy.

More details will be revealed later this month at Nvidia’s GTC developer conference.