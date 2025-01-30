New Surface Copilot+ PCs with Intel Core Ultra chips for business

Microsoft introduces the new Surface Pro 11th Edition and Surface Laptop 7th Edition for business users.

The Surface models are specifically designed for business users. The PCs feature the latest Core Ultra processors (Series 2), which support AI workloads. Compared to the Surface Pro 9, the device delivers up to 28 per cent more performance, up to 98 per cent more graphics power and up to twice the battery life during Teams meetings.

The Surface Pro 11th Edition and Surface Laptop 7th Edition also include an NPU, which provides additional processing power to support AI applications. This may allow components of AI assistant Copilot to run locally. An NPU of a Copilot+ PC has at least 40 trillion TOPS, which ensures sufficient computing power.

One of the new AI features is in Windows Search. This allows users to find files by typing associated words and phrases without entering the exact file name. This applies to locally stored files as well as files in OneDrive.

Safest Windows PCs

Microsoft emphasizes that the Copilot+ PCs are especially interesting because they focus on security. They are considered the safest Windows PCs ever, partly because a Microsoft Pluton processor is enabled by default. This chip-to-cloud security technology resides in the CPU and helps enforce Zero Trust. As a result, sensitive data such as passwords and encryption keys are better protected against cyber attacks. Pluton acts as a digital vault inside the computer, making it difficult for malicious parties to access critical data even with physical access.

The Surface Pro 11th Edition and Surface Laptop 7th Edition will be available starting Feb. 18. The main difference is in the keyboard: the Surface Pro has a separate keyboard, while the Surface Laptop has a fixed keyboard. Only U.S. prices are known for now: both models cost $1,499.