Intel proposes a radical shift to modular PCs: why?

E-waste is a major stumbling block to sustainability. Three Intel executives want to address this in the form of modular, upgradeable computers. What does that entail?

It is anything but a new idea: Framework derives its raison d’être from the fact that every component of its own laptops is replaceable. This prevents a broken port or faulty display from sending the entire device to an early retirement. A trio at Intel wants to go along with this in the form of a modular design.

Three forms

This modularity comes in three forms. First, factory modularity, referring to a modular nature only accessible to the PC manufacturer, which can replace a component when required. Intel compares this level to that of an engine change for a car, which only specific mechanics may be able to work on and not the end user. Second is field modularity, or being able to replace components through consulting a technician but not requiring factory facilities. Third, there is user modularity, or the ability to replace a component by the user himself.

We’re actually already quite familiar with that third form: Intel cites Wi-Fi dongles and user-upgradable storage as examples which are on-the-fly changes users can make with ease. But the company is advocating a more radical shift in PC architecture. A new-style PC should have a minimal carbon footprint, be scalable, repairable, support hassle-free updates, be cost-effective and consist of fewer SKUs. Quite the change-up, then.

Feasible

Framework laptops have already shown that PCs can be modular and marketed as such. Again, sustainability is the primary rationale for this setup. However, Framework is a boutique option with limited reach, something that would not apply to Intel. ‘Chipzilla’ has caused the PC industry to move forward on several occasions, such as with the ultrabook a decade ago. This made laptops significantly thinner than before through Intel pushing for new requirements to become standardized. A similar phenomenon is taking place with the AI PC, something that Intel, AMD as well as Qualcomm are pursuing along with OEMs.

However, this new Intel concept requires some more modifications than just downsizing or an onboard NPU, as was required for ultrabooks and AI PCs, respectively. This pushes PCs into a more strictly regulated format, beyond the familiar standards that were already allowing for customizability and standardization. That, too, is a form of sustainability, even thoguh the bulk of PCs worldwide come ready-made and are never upgraded.

Consider the size of motherboards (ATX and derivatives), PCIe slots (for SSDs, GPUs and other peripherals) and native power supply sizes as examples of in-built sustainable, reusable components. Some of these concepts can be transferred to Intel’s idea, but not without curtailing some freedom of movement for users already familiar with the old platform. After all, PC owners can already reuse or replace certain components, but this is often made impossible in a business context by artificial means.

End to containment?

Companies such as Dell, HP and Lenovo have been building PCs that only allow limited customizability or sometimes none whatsoever for decades. Herein lies already a substantial problem when it comes to sustainability. Examples include locked BIOSes, unique motherboard sizes and proprietary cabling. These actively counteract the standardized format PCs can be made in.

A truly modular standard actually requires building on standards that are already known. In the enterprise market, this modular concept can be combined with fixed upgrade cycles, such as new GPUs for graphic designers or AI developers every 24 months to keep up-to-date. Intel is advocating for familiar components and interfaces such as M.2 and USB-C so that compatibility is maximized. Still, everything depends on the exact format in which the modular PCs are built. And there are no guarantees that all this will be more sustainable: perhaps upgrading becomes so attractive and straightforward that it actually creates more e-waste due to heavier demand. The current valley in PC demand post-Covid is actually doing sustainability efforts a great favour, if you will.

For laptops, the new Intel architecture would be a big step forward in terms of longevity. Today, it is common that even system memory is not upgradeable because the modules are soldered to the motherboard. I/O is also rarely replaceable, and certainly not by an ordinary user. Intel’s proposal would save laptops from an early demise through replaceable I/O, easy upgrades and scalable components. On desktops, though, the concept is a bit less revolutionary, and the small, standardized size suggests we are not talking about the most powerful workstations here. Those typically require more space than what is shown by Intel in its mock-ups (see here), unless Intel is pushing the same concept as Nvidia’s Project Digits with a heavy bias towards a big GPU and a tiny motherboard in the final go-to market SKU. Project Digits involves an “AI supercomputer for your desk,” although its scope and circulation is still limited.

The new PC

Intel’s proposal seems to strike a middle ground between some of the unadaptable PCs of OEMs and the do-it-yourself computers of enthusiasts, mostly gamers. By setting a new standard, it may be possible for PC builders to introduce cost-effective upgrades. Since margins are minimal for hardware vendors, a change like this may also be inevitable in the long run. Consumers do not want to upgrade every year, something the ailing PC market has shown signs of for years. Something’s got to give, it appears.

On top of that comes the fact that Nvidia may pose a threat with eventual successors to Project Digits. For now, this is “only” a devkit PC, but we already see in it the outlines of a future AI PC with enough computing power to provide an entire office with local AI inferencing capabilities. For a few thousand euros in terms of the initial cost and just the energy costs after that, an organization will save a lot of cash when it’s not having to use an API to fulfill its AI needs.

This is a concept that has yet to reach reality, much like Intel’s proposal. Still, it is a telling sign that both Nvidia and Intel are coming up with an entirely new form of PC almost simultaneously. Margins are drying up, customers are staying away for an unsustainably long time, and raw materials are only getting more expensive. This requires an innovative look at what the PC means in the year 2025. For the first time in decades, an alternative to the three- to five-year upgrade cycle has been proposed.

