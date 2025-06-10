Snap launches Specs glasses for the general public in 2026

Snap has announced the public launch of its smart glasses, Specs, for 2026. The ultra-powerful computer in lightweight glasses integrates machine learning and AI support in 3D. Spectacles users already create 8 billion AR experiences per day.

“We believe the time is ripe for a revolution in computing that seamlessly integrates our digital experiences into the physical world,” said Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Snapchat. The new Specs use machine learning to understand the environment and allow users to play games, share experiences with friends, browse, and stream.

Developers introduce innovative applications

More than 400,000 developers have already built 4 million lenses with Snaps AR tools. Snap prepared for the public launch by releasing the fifth generation of Spectacles for developers last year. Their new experiences demonstrate the potential of the technology.

Snap is introducing new tools specifically for developers who want to build location-based experiences. Fleet Management allows remote monitoring of multiple Spectacles glasses. Guided Mode configures glasses to start directly in a lens for a smooth visitor experience. Guided Navigation helps build AR tours of museums and events.

AI integrations and advanced APIs

Snap OS is receiving major updates based on feedback from the developer community. The company is integrating closely with OpenAI and Gemini on Google Cloud. This enables developers to build multimodal AI-powered lenses. Access to the camera is via a proprietary Remote Service Gateway for privacy.

New APIs open up more possibilities. The Depth Module API translates 2D information from large language models to accurately anchor AR data in 3D. Automated Speech Recognition supports real-time transcription in over 40 languages. The Snap3D API lets developers generate 3D objects directly.

Developers will soon have WebXR support for browsers. Snap is collaborating with Niantic Spatial to bring their Visual Positioning System to Lens Studio. This collaboration aims to build a shared, AI-driven map of the world.

