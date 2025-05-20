ASUS IoT RUC-1000 delivers 4,000 TOPS, even in extreme conditions

ASUS IoT describes its new RUC-1000 series as a rugged edge AI GPU computer. Intel Core Ultra 200S processors are paired with GPUs delivering up to 600W of power and 4,000 AI TOPS. ASUS IoT envisions a future for the RUC-1000 systems in industrial AI and the demanding environments that go with it.

The ASUS IoT RUC-1000 series is targeting the growing demand for powerful edge solutions in industrial environments. While most edge devices offer limited computing power, ASUS is positioning this new line as systems that can perform extremely powerful AI calculations at the edge.

Groundbreaking AI performance for edge applications

As mentioned, up to 4,000 TOPS of AI computing power can be accessed, which, according to ASUS, enables both “ultra-fast” AI training and real-time inferencing for complex workloads. The system is designed for perception AI and computer vision applications. In the latter case, we are thinking of image information, while the former uses sensory information other than sight for AI processing.

To qualify as ‘rugged edge’, end users must be able to use this equipment in challenging environments. The RUC-1000 series is therefore designed to be reliable in extreme temperatures (-25°C to 60°C).

Modular design for industrial applications

As the first 2U 19-inch rack-mount edge AI computer for 600W GPUs, the RUC-1000G is compatible with the newly introduced NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs. It supports multiple standardized rack configurations, including full-rack, half-rack, and 2U-height designs, enabling easy integration into existing industrial environments.

The flexible mounting options, including wall and desktop mounting, further increase its versatility. The ASUS Q-Release Slim design also simplifies maintenance by allowing graphics cards to be removed without tools, reducing mechanical risks.

The fanless RUC-1000D variant

The RUC-1000D is a half-rack (half-width), built-in fanless edge computer that supports RAID 0/1/5/10 configurations with an optional hot-swappable SSD chassis for up to six 2.5-inch SSDs. This model offers extensive I/O capabilities, including 10GbE LAN, dual 2.5GbE LAN, ten USB and six COM ports.

The RUC-1000D also has one M.2 M-key (NVMe), dual M.2 B-keys (4G/5GNR/CAN bus), and one M.2 E-key (WiFi 6) for fast and reliable connectivity. With a wider temperature range (-25°C to 70°C), it is particularly suitable for factory automation and smart city applications.

Cybersecurity and remote management

To protect critical data, both the RUC-1000G and RUC-1000D comply with the IEC 62443-4-1 security standard for industrial environments. In addition, both systems feature an integrated iBMC module that supports out-of-band (OOB) management, enabling remote monitoring, fast system recovery, and reduced operational downtime.

For stability, both systems are equipped with MIL-STD-810H certification and 8-48V wide-range DC-in with ignition control for demanding edge applications. This is essential for environments where reliability under all conditions is crucial.

The market for powerful AI on edge devices is growing rapidly, with more and more players focusing on providing high-quality computing power close to the data source. It is not only hardware vendors such as Innatera who recognize this, but also infrastructure players such as Scale Computing. The edge trend requires an entire ecosystem, so it is a good thing that all kinds of vendors are contributing.