Quobly raises €115M to bring silicon qubits to market

French quantum computing company Quobly has closed a 115 million euro Series A financing round, led by Bpifrance, SEALSQ, and STMicroelectronics. The Grenoble-based firm plans to deploy its first commercial quantum computer through the cloud by the end of 2026, targeting early adopters in high-performance computing and research environments.

The round, announced today, also includes the European Innovation Council (EIC Fund), Blast, ALIAD (Air Liquide Venture Capital), and existing investor Innovacom. Bpifrance is participating via its Deep Tech 2030 fund, managed on behalf of the French government under the France 2030 initiative. The proceeds will fund R&D, industrialization, and international commercial expansion.

This funding follows Quobly’s 19 million euro seed phase between 2023 and 2025, during which the company demonstrated that silicon qubits can be developed within semiconductor manufacturing processes. Earlier reporting noted the company had been working toward industrialization of a 100-qubit silicon chip, with production readiness as a core milestone. Quobly also opened a Canadian subsidiary in January 2026, signaling its commercial ambitions well ahead of this round.

Various startups have sought to anticipate the productization of quantum computing in a similar fashion. Last month, the Dutch company QuantWare raised 152 million euros to eventually build what it calls QPUs (Quantum Processing Units). Established companies have also joined the fray, such as Google through its Willow chip and Microsoft through Majorana.

Also read: Microsoft accelerates quantum ambitions with Majorana 2

Alloy Pioneer and the HPC path

Quobly’s first product, Alloy Pioneer, is the opening entry in its Alloy product line. It is designed for cloud access in 2026, with direct deployment into HPC infrastructure planned for 2027. Notably, the system is built to fit existing data center footprints, compatible power supply and utility requirements included, making integration less disruptive for potential customers.

Users will access Alloy Pioneer through Alloy Forge, Quobly’s quantum application development environment, which lets developers test applications against real hardware constraints before wider deployment.

CEO and co-founder Maud Vinet framed the round in straightforward terms: “This financing marks a transition from technology validation to industrial execution. Our objective is to make quantum computing deployable, scalable and usable within real industrial environments.”

Semiconductor manufacturing as the differentiator

Quobly’s approach centers on FD-SOI technology on 300 mm wafers, the same fabrication processes used by the broader semiconductor industry. Strategic partners include STMicroelectronics, Air Liquide, Soitec, and Orano, each contributing to manufacturing, materials, cryogenics, or yield optimization.