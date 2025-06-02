Snowflake enters enterprise PostgreSQL market with acquisition of Crunchy Data

Snowflake has announced its acquisition of Crunchy Data, a provider of enterprise PostgreSQL solutions. The acquisition is intended to bring Snowflake Postgres to the AI Data Cloud, giving developers access to a full PostgreSQL database within the Snowflake platform.

The acquisition has just been announced at Snowflake Summit 2025 in San Francisco. With a 49 percent market share among developers, PostgreSQL is the most popular database. With the acquisition of Crunchy Data, Snowflake aims to respond to the growing demand for enterprise-grade PostgreSQL solutions suitable for AI applications.

Snowflake Postgres should make it easier for companies to build and deploy AI agents and applications. Crunchy Data brings years of experience in delivering PostgreSQL solutions for regulated industries, including federal agencies and financial institutions.

Enterprise-grade PostgreSQL

Crunchy Data specializes in enterprise-ready PostgreSQL solutions with a focus on security and compliance. The company’s technology is FedRAMP compliant, which is important for government contracts in the US.

Paul Laurence, co-founder of Crunchy Data, emphasizes that their technology was developed for the entire lifecycle of enterprise workloads. “We’re excited to join forces with Snowflake to provide their customers who already rely on Postgres the ability to run mission-critical regulated workloads with increased confidence and security on the Snowflake platform.”

The new PostgreSQL capabilities complement Snowflake Unistore, which unifies transactional and analytical data within a single database. Snowflake Postgres is designed explicitly for transactional applications that require PostgreSQL compatibility.

Snowflake Postgres will be available in private preview soon. The completion of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

