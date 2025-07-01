ManageEngine launches MSP Central for centralized management

ManageEngine introduces MSP Central, a platform that combines monitoring, cybersecurity, and service workflows for managed service providers. The modular cloud-native solution is designed to help MSPs scale their services without compromising quality.

MSPs face challenges in a market that is expected to be worth over $511 billion by 2029. ManageEngine is therefore offering MSP Central, which unifies all the core functions of managed service providers in a single interface. The platform combines Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM), Professional Services Automation (PSA), and endpoint security in a multi-tenant environment.

According to ManageEngine, the power of MSP Central lies in its modular architecture. MSPs can start with only the components they need and expand later as their needs grow. There are no mandatory bundles or licenses, which lowers the barrier to implementation.

The RMM functionality provides device management across multiple customers. Patching, asset reports, and proactive solutions come together in a multi-customer environment. The PSA module bundles ticketing, contract management, SLAs, time tracking, and billing into a single workflow.

AI-driven automation and security

The platform integrates AI-driven features to accelerate workflows. Summaries, sentiment detection, alert correlation, and predicted thresholds are designed to make technicians more productive. “With MSP Central, we’re bringing together the best of ManageEngine’s proven IT management and security capabilities in a platform designed from the ground up for MSPs,” said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president at ManageEngine.

For security, MSP Central offers endpoint protection against modern cyber threats. Vulnerability management, device and application control, anti-ransomware, and browser security are part of the package. Server monitoring tracks infrastructure on Windows, Linux, databases, and virtual systems.

Integration and future plans

MSP Central integrates with more than 20 tools from IT, security, and business ecosystems via open APIs and pre-built connectors. The platform is also prepared for integration with cloud marketplaces and partner ecosystems.

ManageEngine has plans for further expansion into SIEM, privileged access management, and analytics. The goal is to centralize all MSP solutions with flexibility and scalability as core principles. MSP Central is available worldwide with flexible, modular pricing models.

