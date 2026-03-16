NinjaOne launches Vulnerability Management for detection and remediation

NinjaOne has announced Vulnerability Management, a new solution that enables IT teams to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in real time. The solution is part of the NinjaOne platform and links AI-driven vulnerability assessment directly to automated patching workflows.

The new Vulnerability Management solution continuously detects vulnerabilities without scheduled scans. Previously, the company introduced AI-driven patch management for Windows, which uses sentiment analysis to evaluate and prioritize patches. The new announcement takes it a step further by fully integrating detection and remediation into a single workflow.

NinjaOne’s starting point is that the traditional approach falls short. Periodic scans create a gap between discovering a vulnerability and actually resolving it. Export files, hand-offs between teams, and varying tooling unnecessarily prolong that period. NinjaOne positions its new solution as the answer to precisely that problem.

Real-time detection without impacting performance

Vulnerability identification occurs server-side using existing device telemetry. This means no intrusive scanning, no agent spikes, and no impact on end-user productivity. Even when a device is offline, the system continues to provide up-to-date risk insights, according to NinjaOne.

The solution links detection directly to autonomous patching workflows for Windows and Linux. AI automatically prioritizes patches and initiates deployments, without requiring IT teams to manually switch between systems. In addition to its own vulnerability data, the platform supports input from external scanners, enabling organizations to maintain a single, centralized overview.

NinjaOne tested the solution in a beta with over 500,000 endpoints. “The traditional vulnerability management model – scan once or twice a week, export, hand off, wait – creates gaps, delays, and unnecessary risk,” says Rahul Hirani, Chief Product Officer at NinjaOne.

Tip: How NinjaOne is transforming endpoint management